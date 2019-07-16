RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 114.98 N/A 0.43 3.65 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of RENN Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 2.46% respectively. RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.