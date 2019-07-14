RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Comparison side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|112.88
|N/A
|0.43
|3.65
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.61%
|1.95%
|-8.06%
|-4.85%
|6.27%
|5.37%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
