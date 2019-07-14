RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Comparison side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 112.88 N/A 0.43 3.65 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.