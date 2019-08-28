RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.78 N/A 0.43 3.77 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.83 N/A 1.09 13.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RENN Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 76.1% respectively. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.