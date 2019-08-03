RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparing side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 106.57 N/A 0.43 3.77 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.56 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RENN Fund Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. RENN Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

RENN Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 9.17% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc.