RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 107.27 N/A 0.43 3.77 Lazard Ltd 36 1.39 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RENN Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders owned 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, Lazard Ltd has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 8 of the 9 factors RENN Fund Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.