RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 113.58 N/A 0.43 3.65 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.92 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RENN Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RENN Fund Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Janus Henderson Group plc

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.