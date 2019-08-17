RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
13.61% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|N/A
|2
|3.77
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
RENN Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
The peers have a potential upside of 133.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RENN Fund Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
RENN Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors RENN Fund Inc.
