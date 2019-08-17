RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.61% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares RENN Fund Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. N/A 2 3.77 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

RENN Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for RENN Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RENN Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

RENN Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors RENN Fund Inc.