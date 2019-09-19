RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 92.59 N/A 0.43 3.77 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.52 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Invesco Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. RENN Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Invesco Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for RENN Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RENN Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Meanwhile, Invesco Ltd.’s average target price is $21.2, while its potential upside is 25.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 86.89% respectively. RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 30.67%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats RENN Fund Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.