RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|149.57
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 3.91% respectively. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.