RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.57 N/A 0.43 3.77 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RENN Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 13.61% and 3.91% respectively. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.