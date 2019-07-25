RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 109.37 N/A 0.43 3.65 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.72 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. RENN Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats RENN Fund Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.