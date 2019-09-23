RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|89.98
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
