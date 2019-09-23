RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 89.98 N/A 0.43 3.77 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.