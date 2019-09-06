RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 155.18 N/A 0.43 3.77 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.