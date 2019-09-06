RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|155.18
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has RENN Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
