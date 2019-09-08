RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 149.57 N/A 0.43 3.77 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.31 N/A 1.15 15.79

In table 1 we can see RENN Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. RENN Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.