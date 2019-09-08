RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|149.57
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.31
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
In table 1 we can see RENN Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. RENN Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
