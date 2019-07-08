RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. 2 113.15 N/A 0.43 3.65 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.82 N/A 7.59 5.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Athene Holding Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than RENN Fund Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RENN Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats RENN Fund Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.