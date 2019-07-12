Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Deutsche Bank; Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) Shorts Lowered By 10.33%

Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) had a decrease of 10.33% in short interest. RUTH’s SI was 1.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.33% from 1.59M shares previously. With 186,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s short sellers to cover RUTH’s short positions. The SI to Ruths Hospitality Group Inc’s float is 5.21%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 137,591 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 8.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M

In an analyst note shared with investors and clients by Deutsche Bank on Friday morning, Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW) stock “Sell” was restate.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $673.30 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 17,491 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 217,883 shares. Fmr reported 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). American Century Cos Inc owns 357,988 shares. Petrus Lta has 8,318 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 22,771 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Cap Corp has 0.04% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 67,110 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 43,529 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 26,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp L P invested in 2,278 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 57,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 100,027 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 22,150 shares. Cap Fund invested in 0% or 9,400 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Renishaw PLC (LON:RSW), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renishaw PLC has GBX 4570 highest and GBX 3300 lowest target. GBX 3692.50’s average target is -4.69% below currents GBX 3874 stock price. Renishaw PLC had 20 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Monday, May 20 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and GBX 3490 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 27. The rating was downgraded by Investec to “Sell” on Tuesday, May 28. Deutsche Bank maintained Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) on Friday, June 14 with “Sell” rating. As per Monday, January 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of RSW in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Peel Hunt. UBS maintained Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) on Friday, January 25 with “Sell” rating.

The stock increased 2.43% or GBX 92 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3874. About 8,750 shares traded. Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

