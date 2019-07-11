Renewi Plc (LON:RWI) “Buy” Rating Maintained by Peel Hunt; JX HOLDINGS TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (JXHGF) Shorts Increased By 1.82%

JX HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JXHGF) had an increase of 1.82% in short interest. JXHGF’s SI was 537,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.82% from 527,900 shares previously. It closed at $4.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Renewi Plc (LON:RWI) had its stock rating maintained as “Buy” by research professionals at Peel Hunt. This was shown in a note on Thursday, 11 July.

The stock increased 3.97% or GBX 1.07 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 27.97. About 2.14 million shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Renewi plc (LON:RWI) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of 223.78 million GBP. The firm operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.