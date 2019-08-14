Renewable Energy (REGI) Position Held by Marshall Wace Llp; Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Boosted Cme Group (CME) Holding

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 1.15 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Renewable Energy (REGI) by 181.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 84,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The hedge fund held 130,664 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 46,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Renewable Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.28M shares traded or 75.44% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands G (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 296,313 shares to 654,126 shares, valued at $49.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 372,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,348 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

