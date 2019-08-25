Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Valuation Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $1.42 Million; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Holder Banbury Partners Has Lowered Holding by $5.87 Million

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 482,158 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.13M market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.42M shares traded or 93.52% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.)

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 97,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 347,919 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08 million, down from 445,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De reported 149,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement reported 57,540 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc stated it has 31,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). American Int Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Hennessy owns 108,600 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 43,889 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 25,385 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10 shares. Hbk LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Numerixs Inv Tech holds 8,800 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate owns 543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group Couldn’t Outrun Weak Margins in Q1 2019 – The Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Renewable Energy Group: Deep Discounted Green Play Can Easily Double – Profit Confidential” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group Statement on Final EPA Renewable Fuel Volumes – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Slumped 35.2% in May – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 60,832 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested in 0.22% or 4.17M shares. Oregon-based M Holdings has invested 0.07% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Virtu Financial invested in 0.03% or 9,161 shares. Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 34,324 shares. Mariner Lc reported 9,330 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.14% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gw Henssler And Associate Limited holds 7,303 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 0.03% stake. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 49,738 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 30,231 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 86,288 shares.