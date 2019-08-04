Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stock Price Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $1.42 Million; Nea Management Company Has Raised Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $2.19 Million; Stock Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 288,179 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 482,158 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 255,569 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 98,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc accumulated 270,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 103,798 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 33,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Lp has 0.09% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 18,355 were reported by Tudor Corp Et Al. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,519 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 406,794 shares in its portfolio. 798,679 are held by Northern Trust. Arizona State Retirement System reported 57,540 shares stake. Amp Invsts stated it has 19,004 shares. Hbk Invests Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 28,400 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 5.90 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 164,151 shares. 294,799 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 175.64% or $1.37 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.85% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 75,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 152,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

