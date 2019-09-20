Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shares Declined While Towle & Co Has Increased Its Holding; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) as Valuation Declined

Towle & Co increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 100.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 557,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65M, up from 555,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 673,664 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 343,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.35M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 579,821 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold REGI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 309,906 shares to 323,446 shares, valued at $60.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E L F Beauty Inc. by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.