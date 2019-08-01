Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shareholder Towle & Co Cut Its Stake by $10.36 Million as Market Value Declined; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Cumberland Advisors Decreased Position

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 308,099 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $12.36 during the last trading session, reaching $621.42. About 386,741 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 554.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MercadoLibre, Ichor, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MELI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 17,420 shares to 128,260 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 28,822 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Incorporated holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 448,146 were reported by State Street Corporation. 62,291 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 189,669 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 4,057 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Thornburg Invest Management holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 248 shares. 68,100 were accumulated by Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Iconiq Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,579 shares stake. 118,664 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 175.64% or $1.37 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group Launches New Website That Serves as Leading Resource on Cleaner Fuels – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “12 Billion Reasons to Pay Attention to 2020’s Global Fuel Standard – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.