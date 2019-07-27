Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shareholder Towle & Co Has Lowered Holding by $10.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mckinley Capital Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered by $810,787

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 540,587 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 273,931 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.29M, down from 279,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,321 shares to 404,286 shares, valued at $32.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $26.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.