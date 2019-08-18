Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Share Value Declined While Towle & Co Has Decreased Holding by $10.36 Million; Peapack (PGC) Market Value Rose While Seidman Lawrence B Lifted Position by $1.98 Million

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 66,869 shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 877,096 shares traded or 22.46% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 150,745 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Whittier Trust owns 30 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 215,388 shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Rhumbline Advisers has 133,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 16,157 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 11,513 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Inv LP De reported 251,192 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 450,018 shares. Sei Company owns 67,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $53.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 14,659 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Lp has 0.15% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 95,862 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Endicott Mngmt stated it has 500,000 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability reported 7,783 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 45,076 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 491,053 shares in its portfolio. Boston invested in 0.03% or 765,107 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Finance invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,032 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 53,539 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 12,581 are owned by Morgan Stanley.

