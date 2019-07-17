Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Market Value Declined While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Claar Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.38 Million as Share Price Declined

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 3.30 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 15,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,390 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 46,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 274,352 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.44 million for 9.04 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Park Avenue Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Salzhauer Michael owns 11,652 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 13 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 305,898 shares. Automobile Association reported 396,490 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd holds 0.19% or 2.38 million shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp reported 19,733 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 13,056 shares. Korea reported 1.13 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 169,394 shares. Invesco Limited reported 21.18 million shares. Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 6,270 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (NYSE:OHI) by 13,674 shares to 73,986 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 132,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 90,257 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP reported 0.09% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 10,535 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 36,209 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 179,575 shares. Amp Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Ajo LP accumulated 215,388 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc owns 818,976 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi reported 1,000 shares stake. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,261 shares. Barclays Plc has 137,306 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 25,385 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.