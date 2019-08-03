Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holder Towle & Co Decreased Position by $10.36 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Prologis Com (PLD) Stake

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 255,569 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 175.64% or $1.37 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.85% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13M shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 11,088 shares. Nordea Invest Management owns 294,799 shares. Ameritas holds 0% or 3,095 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 150,745 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 9,359 shares. Renaissance Llc has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 270,978 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Strs Ohio holds 33,000 shares. 30 are owned by Whittier Tru Co. 55,699 were accumulated by Voya Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James & Associate reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma accumulated 47,761 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 703,257 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amer Intll Grp Inc accumulated 0.07% or 249,113 shares. Moreover, Financial Ser has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 204 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.39% stake. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 8,550 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 31,164 shares. New York-based Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 5.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com has 51 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tiverton Asset Management Limited has invested 0.24% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 83,210 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated invested in 526,484 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,440 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 205,110 shares.

