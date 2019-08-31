Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holder Towle & Co Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Fil LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $13.30 Million

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 441,184 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 266,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.72M, down from 4.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 32XF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 10.7%; 17/05/2018 – 42CG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 70,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Mkts invested in 0.01% or 82,350 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 9,359 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,671 shares stake. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 9,339 shares. 24 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. The California-based Menta Cap has invested 0.13% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 9,463 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 73,889 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 798,679 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Strs Ohio owns 33,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley And reported 52,710 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.14M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.49M shares. 237,773 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs. Intl Ca owns 28,488 shares. Delta Ltd Liability has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Haverford accumulated 4,974 shares. Northeast Invest Management stated it has 8,710 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc stated it has 71,117 shares. 43,291 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Lc. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank owns 7,511 shares. Northern Corp owns 11.07M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 170,262 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 35,966 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 136,026 shares to 889,842 shares, valued at $151.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $927.53M for 10.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.