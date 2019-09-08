Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holder Towle & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $10.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Lifted by Sanders Capital Llc

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 1.60M shares traded or 108.60% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 514,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 8.13 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 billion, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.26M for 58.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 301,889 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 86,836 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.02% or 703,257 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 368,846 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 20,302 shares. Moreover, Element Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 33,479 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,445 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Private Mgmt Gp Incorporated has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.05% or 40,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.02% or 44,479 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.06% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). The Connecticut-based Matarin Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.39% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 90,257 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 9,339 shares.

