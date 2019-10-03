Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Lifted Position; Asset Management Group Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $814,580; Market Valuation Rose

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 441,218 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 118.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 572,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, up from 482,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 543,380 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold REGI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.01% or 2,896 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 109,362 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 110,487 shares in its portfolio. 138 are owned by Glenmede Na. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.07% or 1.23M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 10,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Co owns 473,813 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 1,087 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 34,908 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 1,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 274,550 shares. White Pine holds 16,000 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 16,230 shares to 48,770 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bretthauer Oil Now Carries REG Ultra Cleanâ„¢ Diesel – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Could See $150M in EBITDA in 2020 – Roth Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Slumped 35.2% in May – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 05, 2019.