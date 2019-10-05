Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; Alleghany (Y) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Cut Its Stake by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 118.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 572,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 482,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 505,043 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Alleghany Corporation (Y) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 79,419 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.09M, down from 80,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Alleghany Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $793.65. About 36,767 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.59M for 28.92 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 7,386 shares to 106,034 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 362,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 27,335 shares to 82,665 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 611,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).