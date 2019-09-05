Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Stake; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.33 Million as Valuation Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 482,158 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.98M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 609,757 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 1.33M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.34 million for 52.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 36,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Serv Networks Lc reported 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 703,257 were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Corecommodity Management Ltd Company stated it has 23,466 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability has 8,261 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De invested in 0.42% or 251,192 shares. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 10 shares. 377,552 are owned by Private Mgmt Group Inc. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 81,710 shares. Argi Svcs Llc holds 0.04% or 14,786 shares in its portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 18,355 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 6,108 shares.