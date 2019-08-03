Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

We are contrasting Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group Inc. 21 0.23 N/A 0.16 85.47 Delek US Holdings Inc. 36 0.32 N/A 6.29 6.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. and Delek US Holdings Inc. Delek US Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Renewable Energy Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Renewable Energy Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Delek US Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Renewable Energy Group Inc. are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Delek US Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Renewable Energy Group Inc. and Delek US Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s upside potential is 115.58% at a $28.5 consensus price target. Delek US Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 9.43% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Renewable Energy Group Inc. seems more appealing than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 2.8% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renewable Energy Group Inc. -6.6% -15.75% -42.07% -51.84% -19.35% -47.12% Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51%

For the past year Renewable Energy Group Inc. had bearish trend while Delek US Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Delek US Holdings Inc. beats Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass-based diesel and its co-products. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. The Renewable Chemicals segment engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products. The Corporate and Other segment trades petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.