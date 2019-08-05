Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) EPS Estimated At $-0.59; Shorts at Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment – CL (CSSE) Raised By 4.22%

Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL (NASDAQ:CSSE) had an increase of 4.22% in short interest. CSSE’s SI was 434,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.22% from 417,200 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 21 days are for Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s short sellers to cover CSSE’s short positions. The SI to Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment Inc – CL’s float is 12.94%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 19,452 shares traded. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has declined 7.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSSE News: 27/03/2018 – Correct: Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q Rev $8.72M, Not 2017; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Backs 2018 Rev $36M; 27/03/2018 – CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT – REITERATED 2018 OUTLOOK OF ABOUT $36.0 MLN IN REVENUE AND $18.0 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Backs 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $18 Million; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q EPS $2.05; 17/04/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Second Season of HomeAway’s Vacation Rental Potential; 21/03/2018 – American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food Deliver Tons of Love (Literally) to the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Jackson; 27/03/2018 – Chicken Soup for the Soul 4Q Net $24.1M; 21/03/2018 – American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food Deliver Tons of Love (Literally) to the Pen Pals Animal Shelter and Adop

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $-0.59 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $1.37 EPS change or 175.64% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. After having $-1.11 EPS previously, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -46.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 255,569 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. The company has market cap of $113.28 million. It intends to provide its video content to clients worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck holds 0% or 34,698 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,019 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 34,270 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 406,794 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. 23,466 are owned by Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Affinity Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 18,921 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 8,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 11,088 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 325,485 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners owns 3,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).