Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Comparing side by side

Both Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group Inc. 13 -0.44 38.13M 0.16 85.47 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 22 0.00 37.14M 1.66 13.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Renewable Energy Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Renewable Energy Group Inc. and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group Inc. 290,846,681.92% 0% 0% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 168,282,736.75% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Renewable Energy Group Inc. are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Renewable Energy Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Renewable Energy Group Inc. and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Renewable Energy Group Inc. is $28.5, with potential upside of 96.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Renewable Energy Group Inc. -6.6% -15.75% -42.07% -51.84% -19.35% -47.12% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62%

For the past year Renewable Energy Group Inc. has -47.12% weaker performance while Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group Inc. beats Par Pacific Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass-based diesel and its co-products. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. The Renewable Chemicals segment engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products. The Corporate and Other segment trades petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.