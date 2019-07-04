Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) Analysts See $-0.55 EPS; Shorts at Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Lowered By 2.65%

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.33 EPS change or 170.51% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. After having $-1.11 EPS previously, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -50.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 314,378 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. CLVS's SI was 11.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $800.41 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with "Hold" rating and $27 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with "Hold" rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) earned "Buy" rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $592.12 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 21.18 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

