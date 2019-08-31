ReneSola Ltd (SOL) EPS Estimated At $0.02; INVECH HOLDINGS (IVHI) Shorts Raised By 100%

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. SOL’s profit would be $761,637 giving it 12.04 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, ReneSola Ltd’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9629. About 15,305 shares traded. ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has declined 53.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SOL News: 23/05/2018 – ReneSola Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA NAMES NEW CFO; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Renesola Annuonces Appointment of Xiaoliang Liang as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – QTRLY SHR FROM CONT OPS $0.00; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA NAMES XIAOLIANG LIANG NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – ReneSola Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Up on the roof: China’s Renesola bets on small-scale solar projects; 25/04/2018 Renesola 4Q Rev $64.8M; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – IN 2018, INTENDS TO CONNECT 150 MW TO 200 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA, AND TO MONETIZE 50 MW TO 70 MW PROJECTS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

INVECH HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:IVHI) had an increase of 100% in short interest. IVHI’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 300 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for INVECH HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:IVHI)’s short sellers to cover IVHI’s short positions. It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells various solar power products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.67 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It currently has negative earnings. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells.

Invech Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells OEM and ODM products under Hello Kitty, Disney, MonsterHigh, and Angry Birds brands names in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $26,652. It offers Bluetooth and USB speakers, keyboards, mouse and sleeves combo, mouse pad, and USB hub and cooling pad. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mega Win Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Invech Holdings, Inc. in August 2018.