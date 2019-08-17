ReneSola Ltd (SOL) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Contrasting side by side

Both ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola Ltd 1 0.53 N/A -0.24 0.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 44 2.71 N/A 1.46 33.67

In table 1 we can see ReneSola Ltd and Cirrus Logic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola Ltd 0.00% -9.8% -2.3% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.91 beta means ReneSola Ltd’s volatility is 91.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ReneSola Ltd and Cirrus Logic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cirrus Logic Inc. has an average price target of $54, with potential downside of -0.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of ReneSola Ltd shares and 88.2% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares. 46.3% are ReneSola Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cirrus Logic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReneSola Ltd -0.92% -14.29% -29.87% -36.47% -53.45% -9.24% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83%

For the past year ReneSola Ltd had bearish trend while Cirrus Logic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cirrus Logic Inc. beats ReneSola Ltd on 9 of the 9 factors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various solar power products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells. The company also offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar modules for use in various residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems, as well as offers wafer processing services. In addition, it develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a pipeline of approximately 1.3 gigawatt of solar power projects in various stages. Further, it produces and sells crucibles, steel wires, and silicon carbon powder; and trades in and invests in solar industry. The company offers its products to the manufacturers of solar wafers, cells, and modules, as well as to the distributors, installers, and end users of solar modules. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.