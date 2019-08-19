Rench Wealth Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped as Valuation Rose; Truenorth Has Increased Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $1.34 Million

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 4.53 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 10,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,125 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 12,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.38. About 2.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holding Ltd Company invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kbc Group Nv owns 1.15M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Phillips Fincl Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 13,390 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership stated it has 3,749 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 208,350 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates, a Kentucky-based fund reported 137,053 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,489 shares. 2,606 are held by Wallace Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Natl Pension holds 3.21M shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Hartline Corporation has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 211,967 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 174,300 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 100,556 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 92,083 were reported by First Interstate State Bank.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,741 shares to 6,155 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 248,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,851 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).