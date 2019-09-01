Rench Wealth Management Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $321,382; As Natl Health Investors (NHI) Stock Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 266.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Natl Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 112,995 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). New York-based Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1,412 shares. Qs Investors Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 2,137 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Weiss Multi holds 210,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 19,333 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 16,185 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 5,930 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Llc holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 3,248 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 4,535 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,000 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein reported 93,664 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Forbes J M & Co Ltd Liability Partnership has 94,794 shares. 82,457 were reported by Strategic Financial Inc. Winslow Asset Incorporated owns 2.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 109,604 shares. Capital Investment Counsel holds 2,111 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Communications Al holds 17,433 shares. Matrix Asset stated it has 270,309 shares. 330,260 were accumulated by Dana Inv Advisors. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tanaka Cap owns 2,010 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Duff Phelps Invest Management has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 92,083 shares. Lynch Assocs In owns 0.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,673 shares. Portland Global Ltd Liability Co reported 5,665 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

