Rench Wealth Management Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $321,382 as Market Valuation Rose; Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Holder Real Estate Management Services Trimmed Its Stake

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 235,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 598,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, down from 833,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 295,143 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 1.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 772,347 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.02% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 52,612 shares. Connable Office holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 13,099 shares. Prudential Finance holds 1.08M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 60,165 shares. 74,495 were reported by Centurylink Investment Mgmt. Veritable LP accumulated 33,911 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 9.59M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru invested in 45.14 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 481,782 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 80,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 100,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,466 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com has 10,084 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 172,900 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil invested in 67,000 shares or 4.02% of the stock. Gyroscope Gru Ltd Liability Co has 12,089 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 106,979 are owned by Edge Wealth Ltd Llc. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 295 shares. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Inc has invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack Trust has 19,501 shares. Summit Fin Strategies owns 3,342 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 29,685 shares. 119,867 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Co. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.23% or 179,445 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,807 shares.

