Rench Wealth Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Ellington Management Group Has Cut Its Wayfair (W) Stake by $2.28 Million

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 14,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 2.88M shares traded or 79.86% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair at six-month low after disclosing note offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair proposes $750M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 46,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 64,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

