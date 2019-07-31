Rench Wealth Management Position In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Lifted; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holds Position in Marchex (MCHX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 371.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 176,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,169 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.64M market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 35,201 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.62. About 4.11 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5,936 shares to 73,074 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 65,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,635 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $463,564 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.