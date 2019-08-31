Rench Wealth Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $321,382 as Stock Price Rose; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Shares Rose While Sankaty Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.00 Million

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company's stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 166,353 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

