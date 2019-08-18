Rench Wealth Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $321,382; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Increased Holding

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Dax Germany Etf by 25,764 shares to 15,831 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Commodity Index Tra by 79,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,992 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: OTR Global Downgrades Baidu (BIDU) to Mixed – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 68,629 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 11,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 0.59% or 416,697 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 188,934 were accumulated by Northeast Financial Consultants. Knott David M has 23,050 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Iowa National Bank reported 56,792 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 724,198 shares. Lynch In holds 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 27,673 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.54% or 42,545 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 21,413 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 5,534 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.13% or 22,105 shares. Sirios Cap Management LP reported 893,333 shares or 5.48% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.