Rench Wealth Management Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Accuray (ARAY) Stock Price Declined, Lapides Asset Management Has Increased Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 983,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accuray Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 179,880 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has declined 17.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Total Body lrradiation

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.54 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Petno Douglas B.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alexandria Capital Ltd owns 87,321 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc invested in 19.48 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. South State holds 1.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,994 shares. Lourd Cap Limited accumulated 0.1% or 10,546 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 56,745 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 8,652 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Kenmare Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Davis R M Inc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 133,570 were reported by Maverick Cap Limited. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 18.56M shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie has 863,166 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 7,238 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Co invested in 1.47% or 26,754 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 3.37 million shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 16,860 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 24,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,780 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Renewed Spark At Accuray, But Follow Through Is Critical – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Accuray (ARAY) Stock Now – Zacks.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Accuray Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.