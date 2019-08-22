Rench Wealth Management Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $321,382; Stock Price Rose; Triple Frond Partners Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $157.9. About 106,272 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 2.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,026 shares. Rampart Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,453 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,970 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has 3,136 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 5,849 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 1.32M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 214,982 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 741,914 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 6,382 shares. Rdl Finance holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 34,021 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% or 140,721 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,618 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Co owns 1.06M shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 99,598 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Huber Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connors Investor Services Incorporated stated it has 157,646 shares. Whitnell And reported 8,881 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,803 shares. Advsr Asset owns 410,484 shares. Farmers Tru Co has 102,541 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.74 million shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rice Hall James Assoc Llc holds 0.01% or 2,249 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 14.75 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Sterling Invest Management owns 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,515 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W accumulated 0.73% or 76,598 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.