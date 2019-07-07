Rench Wealth Management Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Stock Value Declined While Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $387,400

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.14 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Management reported 20,852 shares. Welch Gru Limited Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ameritas Prns reported 105,577 shares. Blue Fincl Cap holds 1.1% or 20,629 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 7,685 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest has 349 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs America Inc has invested 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jbf Capital has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Captrust Advsrs invested in 146,256 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company invested in 9,739 shares. Winslow Asset invested in 109,604 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 28,578 shares. Andra Ap has 39,200 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 55,406 shares to 516,865 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Management holds 5.04M shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc stated it has 0.14% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Invesco Limited reported 0.06% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Proshare Advsr Limited Com reported 66,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nfc Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 229,004 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 17,610 shares. Moreover, Heartland Advsr has 0.03% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 11,411 shares. Palouse Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 12,072 shares. Fsi Gru Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 14,560 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru accumulated 19,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 20,343 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $114.96M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.