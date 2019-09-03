Rench Wealth Management Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $321,382; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position by $315,000; Market Value Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 315,496 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $962 MLN; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 30/04/2018 – LAZARD’S RAINE SAYS HEALTH NEEDS NEW PRICING MODELS COME TO MKT; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 19/03/2018 – LAZARD: CORSO BAVAGNOLI HIRED AS MD IN PARIS

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Savings Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Research & Mgmt invested in 8,058 shares. Strategic Financial Inc holds 82,457 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Llc stated it has 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,638 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 0.09% or 31,137 shares. Compton Cap Ri owns 80,792 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. 17,433 are owned by Birmingham Cap Communications Inc Al. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 531,901 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd stated it has 5,716 shares. 4.27M were accumulated by Sanders Ltd Liability. Raymond James stated it has 2.43M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Montag A And Assocs stated it has 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 2,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spectrum Management accumulated 43,223 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Mgmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 20,909 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 185,046 shares stake. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 289,900 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 5.94M shares. Mrj Cap has 1.71% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 78,841 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 32,921 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 650 shares. M&T National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 71,459 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Amp Cap Ltd holds 12,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 674,443 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs accumulated 57,870 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 181,105 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 222,010 shares.

