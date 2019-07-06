Rench Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $321,382; American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Stake by $26.72 Million as Shares Declined

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Funds Ltd Com has invested 11.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiera Capital stated it has 7,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 102,476 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 643 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 20,062 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton has 2,548 shares. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Gru holds 0% or 17,084 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Investment has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Com has invested 3.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aldebaran Fincl Inc reported 3,548 shares. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 0.32% or 5,130 shares.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Capital Llc has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Merchants has invested 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Levin Capital Strategies Lp owns 283,568 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 2.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3,234 were reported by Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested 0.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce has 2.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,503 shares. 1,647 are owned by Horrell Cap Management. Denali Advisors Limited Com has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,000 shares. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 5,655 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 182,362 shares. The Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Ltd stated it has 5,781 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.06% or 3,749 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 165,000 shares.