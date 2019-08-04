Rench Wealth Management Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $321,382; Matthew 25 Management Stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $604.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 109,794 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Customers Bancorp Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposals at Annual Meeting – Business Wire" on June 03, 2019

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 22,965 shares. 78,110 were accumulated by Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Mackenzie reported 148,731 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 85,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). United Serv Automobile Association reported 107,265 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Victory Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Systematic Financial Lp invested in 61,260 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Denali Advisors Lc has 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank owns 28,519 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on July 12, 2019