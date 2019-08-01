Rench Wealth Management Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $321,382 as Share Value Rose; Cannell Peter B & Company Cut Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holding by $775,500; Valuation Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 2,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187. About 557,107 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 5.11M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 93.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 6. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million. 21,646 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $3.24M. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25.

